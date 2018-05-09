Kiwifruit boom creates worker shortage

A BOOMER kiwifruit season has contributed to a lack of workers and prompted the official declaration of a labour shortage across the region.

The Ministry of Social Development this week declared a seasonal labour shortage across the Bay of Plenty, responding to concerns growers and packhouses have been expressing for weeks.

An additional 1200 people are needed in the region to pick and pack an extra 20 million trays of kiwifruit this season.

Regional commissioner Mike Bryant said various factors led to the shortage, including a strong kiwifruit season, a decrease in the number of international students in the region, a bounce back from the Psa virus, and a relatively low unemployment rate in the region.

“The industry’s growing after the downturn that followed the Psa outbreak, and forecasts show it will continue to grow. To date around a third of this year’s crop has been picked and packed, however, the industry is entering the main packing period and more people are needed to help with work,” he said.

Opotiki’s Riverlock packhouse chief executive Doug Brown said the danger was with the demand for workers this early in the season, it would become increasingly worse as the industry was gearing up for a substantial increase in production.

“That’s what’s most concerning – if we’re experiencing shortages now and we have a fair bit of growth coming on in the next five years – it’s only going to get worse,” he said.

Mr Brown said he expected the ministry would ensure New Zealand workers were hired before they considered increasing registered seasonal employees (RSE) from overseas.

“The primary focus is in employing more New Zealanders as a preference,” he said.

“As the shortage becomes more acute, there will be more demand for RSE workers but that’s a negotiation between industry and government.”

Opac chief executive Ian Coventry said they were already experiencing a worker shortage at their Opotiki packhouse.

“We are experiencing a shortage. At the start of the season we had good numbers but as other horticulture industries started up, we now have a shortage,” he said.

The shortage has impacted every aspect of the business.

“We’re probably short about 20 in our packhouse for each shift and probably another 20 or 30 for our picking operations.”

The forecasted volume for this year’s kiwifruit harvest is about 142 million trays, a 19 percent increase from last season’s crop of 120 million trays.

“The industry is extremely important to our economy. Eighty-five percent of New Zealand’s kiwifruit is grown in the Bay of Plenty.

“It contributes $867 million to the region’s GDP and the kiwifruit industry provided jobs for nearly 10,800 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions in 2015/16,” Mr Bryant said.

Between January and April this year, the social development ministry filled more than 1000 job vacancies in the kiwifruit industry through providing work brokerage support, training, up skilling opportunities, financial and case management support.

With the launch of the “work the seasons” employment scheme, seasonal employment opportunities are given profile in the region’s Work and Income local service centres. The ministry also supported a kiwifruit industry employment expo in Tauranga.

“We’re having on-going discussions with leaders in the sector on how to make the industry more attractive to workers by improving employment practices.

“This is alongside ensuring the industry is forecasting for future labour demands, anticipating growth in the kiwifruit sector and building a sustainable seasonal labour workforce to match,” he said.

The declaration will be closely monitored and amended if conditions change.

Worker shortage