Lighting up stage and hearts

A UGANDAN children’s choir that has enraptured audiences around the world will perform a free concert in Whakatane on Thursday.

The Mwangaza Children’s Choir, in New Zealand for the first time, will present their Light Up tour, giving Eastern Bay audiences a taste of African culture on behalf of Tearfund.

The 18 children, aged between eight and 12, will light up the stage with vibrant costumes, joyful music, energetic dancing, infectious smiles and inspirational stories.

Mwangaza (pronounced m-wahn-GAH-zah) means Shining Light in Swahili, and that is exactly what the audience will see in the faces of the children as they perform, according to Tearfund marketing manager Brenda Won.

“The children of Uganda have been greatly challenged by poverty, HIV-AIDS, and many have been taken by the Lord’s Resistance Army and forced to become child soldiers,” she says.

“These kids are representing all the children of Uganda, and showing that, with the help of child sponsorship, Uganda’s children can rise above these things and make the country a different place.

“These talented youngsters are sure to light up the stage and your heart, sharing hope for the children of their country through song, dance and inspiring stories about how their lives are being changed.”

The internationally acclaimed choir have travelled and performed across the United States, Holland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and Australia, and have also released six albums.

The Mwangaza Children’s Choir will be performing at Liberty Life Church, Wairaka Road on Thursday, May 10 at 7pm.