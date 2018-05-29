Magic stamp their mark in first win

EASTERN Bay netballers were in winning form on Sunday.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic earned their first win of the ANZ Premiership with a 64-53 triumph over the Northern Stars in Auckland.

The round four result lifted the Magic from the bottom of the table – above the win-less Stars. Opotiki goal attack Monica Falkner shot 22 from 26 attempts and her reconnection with previously injured goal shoot Lenize Potgieter is once again flourishing.

The Stars remained well in the contest until an increasingly-confident Magic unleashed in the final quarter to leave the home team short of answers. The Stars had their bright moments but Magic successfully absorbed everything thrown at them and ultimately showed better execution and finishing.

With Kelly Jury ruled out following a serious shoulder injury, up-and-coming goalkeeper Kate Lloyd took over the custodian’s position as the Magic made the most of their opportunities in an untidy start from both teams.

There was a flurry of early turnovers going both ways but with the experienced heads of shooter Potgieter, captain Casey Kopua and midcourter Samantha Sinclair providing the steadying influence, Magic stamped their mark with a couple of productive runs to push out to a 14-8 lead at the first break.

The Magic maintained a 30-25 lead at halftime before repelling a second comeback from the home team.

Livewire Magic centre Sam Sinclair was in the thick of action showcasing her strong attacking play while being equally as effective on defence.

Earlier, the Waikato Bay of Plenty Beko League team thumped Northern 70-46.

Whakatane’s Khiarna Williams, playing at goal attack, shot 11 from 13 as she played the final two quarters. Opotiki’s Simmon Howe played the entire game at wing attack, making 23 goal assists.