Marley is born to fish

A YOUNG Whakatane fisherman is raking up the records as he pursues his passion.

Thirteen-year-old Marley Orr took part in the New Zealand Sportfishing Council’s National Tournament, held throughout New Zealand in February, where he came up trumps.

The 12kg mahimahi on 15kg line he hauled in during the tournament is now a pending New Zealand record.

In the mahimahi section, he was not only the junior Champion angler, but also the overall champion, and the overall winner in the 15kg line class.

Marley tells how he caught his winning fish in 1000 metres of water out near Cape Runaway, one of his favourite fishing spots in the Eastern Bay.

“We found a big log. They go under the logs and eat the barnacles. There must have been 500 fish. We got it on video.

“We were still trolling our lures and got multiple strikes. We hooked up and landed four.”

Marley says they quickly checked the New Zealand Records book that they carry on the boat and thought it could be a new record.But this isn’t his only record.

Marley holds five other New Zealand fishing records.

His first was when he was only nine. At 63.4kg, the big eye tuna was considerably longer and heavier than him when he pulled it in.

“It took an hour and five minutes. I used 24kg line.”

The fish was the heaviest big eye tuna caught on 24kg line by an angler under 11 years.

Marley hooked his record-breaking fish off the coast of Te Kaha while fishing with his grandparents on their launch Annjakana as part of the Whakatane club’s annual junior tournament.

His grandfather, Tony Hill, introduced him to fishing.

“When I was one Poppa first took me down in the boat to start fishing in the river.”

Marley’s nannie, Noeleen Hill, says her grandson was born to fish.

“He would bring a game rod up from downstairs, a 24kg rod, the 37kg was too heavy. Then he would tie the trace to a door handle and play the fish for hours.

The ultimate catch for the teen would be a marlin, he says.

“I haven’t caught any, but I have lost two – I had one for two minutes,” he says.

“It put on show, jumping out the water.

“You can be trolling for marlin the whole day and you get nothing at all, just going around in circles.”

Marley is also a competitive swimmer, but says fishing is much easier than swimming, with its early morning training sessions.

Mum, Anne-Tonia, says he gets a bit grumpy when he hears his poppa is off on a fishing trip over a weekend, but Marley can’t go because he has a swimming competition.

“I would like to go fishing with Poppa but know that I train too hard for swimming to not take the opportunities I am given.”

He also has records for a 12kg albacore tuna on 37kg line class, as well as for three skipjack tuna caught on light tackle.

Whakatane Sportfishing Club manager Wayne Hunt says Marley is already a very accomplished angler.

“I have watched him grow up in the club … He used to hang a bucket off his grandfather’s balcony and practise playing a fish on that.“

He has got a very good technique and is a very successful young fisherman.

“Some of his records he has caught people who been fishing for many years haven’t caught.”

Wayne says Marley has had the best tutor in his grandad.

“Tony is very well versed in fishing and game fishing and Marley has just taken it all on board. And he is a very pleasant young man.”

