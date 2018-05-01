McGough makes the cut in Bay U16 squad

OPOTIKI College’s Rori McGough is among five young Eastern Bay rugby players selected for the Bay of Plenty under-16 wider training group.

Rori, along with Trident High School students Chicane Paniora, Ethan Wharewera, Nephi Sanerieve and Rihari Jobe were among 28 players selected following an intensive two-day selection process hosted by the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union’s resource coaching team.

The process started with 62 nominated players from across the Bay, who assembled at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui, in order to pursue their dreams of playing in a Bay of Plenty jersey.

After sessions with the union’s nutritional adviser and the strength and conditioning coaching team, players completed a half-day of skill development under Steamers’ assistant coach Rodney Gibbs alongside Bay under-19 head coach Mike Rodgers.

The final day concluded with players being separated into two teams, before a final team selection was announced to play Otumoetai College 1st XV.

Bay of Plenty Under-16 campaign manager Ian Parata commented they were pleased to be able to offer 60 of the region’s most promising under-16 players’ exposure to the world of high performance rugby.

“To work alongside the Bay of Plenty Steamers assistant coach and our under-19 head coach was a highlight for many of the young men.

“They will always remember the fitness training under our high-performance strength and conditioning coach and the tough standards that are applied in a professional rugby environment,” said Parata.

Head coach Barry Ririnui, assisted by Aaron Bidois and Archie Grant selected 28 players for the wider squad from secondary schools in Tauranga, Katikati. Rotorua, Te Puke, Mount Maunganui, Whakatane and Opotiki.