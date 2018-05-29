Moa bone discovered

ON one of his regular beach walks, from his Coastlands home to Turuturu Roimata at the end of the sand spit in Whakatane, Guy Barlass noticed a blackened bone near the edge of the surf.

He said he had spent a lot of time foraging on the beach and often picked up interesting items but had never found a bone that was so black or heavy.

So, he took it home to do a bit of investigating.

Measuring 54 centimetres, Mr Barlass said online calculators estimated the bone could have belonged to a human with a height of about 1.90 metres.

And after searching online repositories and medicine books, Mr Barlass said he was able to rule out that it was a from a stock animal and believed it was either human or a moa.

However, he said the splint on the front of the bone was interesting.

With a background in grave-digging and archaeology, Mr Barlass said he knew he had to report any remains, which could be human, to police so he took the bone to the Whakatane station last week.

Mr Barlass said there were also obligations under the heritage act because the bone had been found near the boundary between the council-owned block and ancient cemetery of Opihi Whanaungakore.

He said sites with heritage status were protected under the legislation, with rules limiting use and sometimes even access, so discouraged anyone else foraging in the sand dunes of the cemetery.

Mr Barlass said he had found plenty of interesting items in the beach area because of an eddy, created by the waters of Whakatane River meeting the Pacific Ocean and the location of the land.

“It was very hard, it was almost fossilised, and it was harder than a cow bone, so I think it has been in the soil for quite some time before it came loose and ended up in the water.

“If it had been in the water a long time it would have just crumbled to pieces.”

After conducting a series of tests, police forensic scientists were able to rule out the bone as human and Mr Barlass said they asked to keep it for a bit longer, so they could confirm what it might be.

Eventually, the police came back to Mr Barlass and confirmed the bone had belonged to a moa. He said they were able to do so because of the splint on the front of the bone which was specific to moa bones.

Mr Barlass said once he had confirmation, he contacted the Whakatane museum, and staff had agreed to take care of it for him and would include in their moa exhibition – alongside a replica of the extinct bird.

