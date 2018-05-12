Morrie returns to Opotiki

SEVENTY years ago, a blue 1948 Morris 8 Series E was purchased at Horne’s Garage in Opotiki.

Last weekend, the current owners Alan and Margaret Logie brought the car back through the town to explore its history on a trip to the East Cape.

The vehicle was first owned by Opotiki resident Linda Hawken, who sold the car in 1962 after moving to Auckland. From there, it came to Alan and Margaret in 1998, who have now travelled to all points on both islands of New Zealand in it.

The couple visited the Opotiki Museum hoping to find some history on the garage where it was purchased. Horne’s Garage has since been replaced by Eastern Bay Motors, but they found another connection in the museum. Opotiki resident Ron Johnson knew the Hawken family and chatted with the Logies about some of the town and residents’ history.

“It was just amazing, running into someone that knew the family. What are the odds of that?” says Ron.

As the third owner of the car, he is proud to say almost all the upkeep and maintenance has been done himself, except for an engine overhaul.

Margaret says in spite of its age, the carpet is the only non-original part on the car, right down to the paint colour. “It’s all still the original paint colour, but it’d be on its third or fourth coat now,” she says.

On the dashboard, a faded and worn sticker proves the vehicle’s Opotiki roots, displaying the Horne’s Garage name.

