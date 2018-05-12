MOTHERING Sunday – that old church festival that honours mothers – has largely been taken over by Hallmark Cards and big-box retailing.

The one thing I have always cherished about Mother’s Day, is the hand-made cards – which

I have kept safe – and the attempts at breakfast in bed, or a small gift or treat made by my children.

Growing up, my dad’s birthday often fell on Mother’s Day, so it was a double deal. Now that my own mum is no longer with us, I am fortunate to have my “udder-mudder’” a wonderful woman who has been a key figure of influence in my life. This very supportive lady still provides me with a reality check when I need one. I will be spending my Mother’s Day on an adventure with Helen, and no doubt a few treats will be a part of our day.

A simple sponge cake is not difficult to put together if you read the little tips and tricks first. One thing about a sponge is that with a little jam and a lot of whipped cream, it can be very forgiving. If you have never made a sponge before, you will be thrilled to find how easy it is.

In England a sponge cake is referred to as a Victoria sandwich, a sponge made in two separate pans and then sandwiched together with raspberry jam, or lemon curd and dredged with icing sugar over the top. Whipped cream is served on the side. In New Zealand the post-war years saw the rise and rise of the Fielders Sponge … judged at every Women’s Institute competition and A & P show throughout the country as the standard for sponge baking. I recall baking one for the 1990 celebrations, and winning a ribbon.

My sponge cake is not a difficult one to master. I bake mine in a single pan and split it after cooking to fill the centre.

Sponge Cake

4 large fresh eggs (fresh eggs for sponges, older eggs make great pavlovas and meringues)

¾ cup castor sugar

²⁄₃ cup plain flour (not high grade: this type of flour is for bread and pastry)

1⁄₃ cup cornflour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Grease and line a 25-centimetre-round cake tin. I line the bottom and the sides for a sponge. Prepare all of the ingredients you will need before starting. The oven needs to be preheated to 180 degrees.

Break the eggs into a clean, dry bowl – Pyrex or glass is perfect. With an electric mixer, beat eggs until pale and very creamy. When they have trebled in volume, gradually add the sugar, a little at a time.

Sift the dry ingredients through a sieve onto a plate, and then spoon by spoon sift these again into the egg mix, softly folding the dry into the mix without disturbing the structure or volume you have created with the beaten eggs and sugar. An up and over motion works well.

Pour the mixture into the pan and place on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake for 20 minutes until the sponge springs back when lightly touched.

Take from the oven and drop the pan onto the floor from knee height, to quickly expel the air. This action will stop the sponge from flattening as it cools. When cool, split with a serrated knife or electric knife, and fill.

If you plan to ice this sponge, lemon curd works well as a filling, with passionfruit icing on top. But if all else fails, stick to jam, cream and icing sugar. I am sure your favoured Mother’s Day person will be impressed.

Victoria Sponge

225g butter at room temperature

225g caster sugar

4 medium free-range eggs

2tsp vanilla extract

225g self-raising flour

A little milk, to loosen the batter if needed

3-4 tablespoons raspberry jam

Icing sugar, for dusting

Whipped cream to serve

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease and line two 18cm sponge tins.

Cream butter and sugar together with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy, add the eggs one at a time; add in the vanilla. Fold in the sifted flour, with an up and over motion, until the batter is smooth. If it is a little stiff, add a little milk until you have a soft consistency.

Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and bake for 20 minutes in the centre of the oven.

Cool in the pan and then turn out on to a wire rack. When cold, sandwich the layers together with raspberry jam and dust with icing sugar. In summer you could serve this with fresh berries.

This recipe makes a delicious spongy winter pudding. I make up half the recipe and pour over hot, stewed fruit such as apple, feijoa, rhubarb and plums and bake for 20-to-25 minutes.

If the fruit is cold, the sponge topping doesn’t cook properly underneath.

To make this a chocolate sponge , substitute 25grams of the flour for a good quality dutched cocoa. Fill with Nutella and cream and ice with chocolate icing.

By Rosemary Sloman

-Contributed