Mountain challenge

THE 18th annual five-day Hillary Challenge to find the top secondary school outdoor adventure team in New Zealand took place on May 7-11.

It is held at Hillary Outdoors Tongariro, with 12 teams, each consisting of eight year 12 and 13 students. The teams are scored on their skill, speed and endurance through a variety of challenges, including a two-day rogaine-style wilderness expedition and a multisport race on the final day.

A Trident High School team made up one of the 12 teams from around the country this year.

Team member Elena Miller has written this account of the event.

THE Hillary Challenge had to have been one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done. The preparation, teamwork, and organisation that went into it and the accomplishment, strength, and experience that came out of it was unlike anything I’ve experienced before.

In preparation for the week, 7am Thursday trainings became something we were accustomed to, and once we had finally established a team, meetings were held to sort out all of the things we were going to need as well.

Just to meet the requirements of the Hillary gear lists, we all turned up at school on Sunday morning before the event, with packs, bags and boxes full of gear, which we had to fit into one van and in the crates on the bike trailer.

Somehow we managed to get everything loaded up and set out for Tongariro National Park. Arriving at the Hillary Outdoors Centre, and to our accommodation (a single room lined with bunks and shelves) we caught a glimpse of a few of the other teams as they arrived.

At our first meal that night, all 11 other teams were present, including the famous New Plymouth reigning champions.

Afterwards we got to hear our briefing for the next day: the first day of the challenges.

Monday and Tuesday would be made up of a total of 12 one-hour challenges, which would remain mysteries to us until the moment each hour started.

That night we began the process of completely trashing our accommodations as we sorted out the things we would need for the first day. Through the 12 challenges we had to learn how to function together as a team, manage our time, and speed through the short, hectic transition times we had between each mentally and physically draining challenge.

In a way this prepared us for the teamwork we would need for the rogaine expedition into the Tongariro National Park during the following days. These were by far the hardest two days of the week. More than eight hours of hiking the first day and nine-and-a-half the second day, Kaya and Regan navigated us over 45 kilometres.

Though the mountain terrain, heavy packs, a quick search for water on the first day, and Charlotte’s injury on the second day were a huge challenge, those two days were amazing.

I wish we’d been able to spend an extra 10 seconds each time we stopped to collect points to take in the beautiful views of the mountains.

We were stoked to have good weather almost all week, which was unheard of in the history of Hillary Challenges.

The final day of the week, we made the decision to complete the multisport race together as a team; regardless of Charlotte’s injuries, and in my opinion, crossing the last finish line together proved how connected we had become, and how well we had learned to work with and depend on each other.

That night, dinner was amazing, and our fifth place accomplishment was something for all of us to be proud of. It was a lot of hard work, but worth every moment, and as so many people had told me it would be, Hillary Challenge is something I’ll never forget.

– Elena Miller