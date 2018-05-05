Mum run for women’s health

WHAKATANE mountain biker Karen Hanlen will celebrate with, and inspire, hundreds of people this Mother’s Day through the Jennian Homes Mother’s Day Fun Run and Walk.

Karen, who represented New Zealand at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and 2012 London Olympic Games in the women’s cross-country cycling event, will assist with the warm-up and five-kilometre event at Warren Cole Walkway from 10am on Sunday May 13.

She is one of 50 athletes lending a helping hand at 33 locations nationwide in efforts to improve the heart health of New Zealand women. Now in its seventh year, the annual event supports the Heart Foundation for Women campaign. This year also marks the Heart Foundation’s 50th anniversary.

Heart disease is the number-one cause of death for women in New Zealand, claiming the lives of more than more than 3000 women each year.

Jennian Homes chief operating officer Aidan Jury has no doubt having the support of these Kiwi athletes will prove added motivation for everyone to get active and make a great start to their Mother’s Day.

“The Jennian Homes Mother’s Day Fun Run-Walk continues to grow in popularity each year and we are grateful for these athletes, like Karen, to lend a hand and help save lives and keep more families together.

“It just speaks volumes of everyone’s commitment, athletes and the public alike, to help ensure the women we love are with us for many years to come.”

Tickets can be bought online at www.jennianmothersday.com. Adult tickets cost $25, under 14s are $15 and if you are a member of a group of 10 or more they are $20. Each person who registers will receive an official event T-shirt designed by artist Dick Frizzell that features the word “fifty” in the shape of a love heart to acknowledge the anniversary year.