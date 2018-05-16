Netball season shaping up well

THE Netball Whakatane Centre season is in full swing as senior teams played their second seeding round on Saturday.

While the rain forced changes on Saturday, including the final round of the day being cancelled, play went ahead for many teams as they vied for position in their grades.

Whakatane netball spokeswoman Bev Southee said the season was shaping up well.

“The competition has a lot of new teams this year and we are very happy to welcome back a lot of players who played many moons ago. It was awesome walking around looking at all the good games being played.

“Competition is very high this year so we are anticipating a close competition this year in all grades.”

The future of netball in Whakatane is also being tended to as the representative teams were selected recently.They train every Wednesday and play Sunday tournaments with their first tournament in Te Awamutu this Sunday.

The Nita Shannon academy team, for year 7 and 8 players, has the young players in the collegiate grade.

Southee said the team had been upskilling since November when selections started and had been regularly training with their coaches since February.