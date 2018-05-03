Netballers selected for rep teams

FIVE Opotiki College girls have been selected for Eastern Bay representative netball teams.

Maya Wharepapa, Toni-Lee Kauta and Keani Tai have made the under-15 team, Shauna Edwards-Jull has been named in the under-17 team and Leah Howe in the under-19.

The girls were among around 80 who took part in age-group trials at Trident High School on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Opotiki is well represented at the Saturday netball competition, which opened with a grading tournament at the Cutler Crescent courts in Whakatane last weekend.

Opotiki News photographer John Morin was on the sideline when the Opotiki College’s year 9 team took on the year 10 team, and Opotiki Sports prems played Onepu.