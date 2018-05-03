Netballers selected for rep teams

TE AUEPO Bennett-Tai looks for the pass. Photos John Morin D6901-178

FIVE Opotiki College girls have been selected for Eastern Bay representative netball teams.
Maya Wharepapa, Toni-Lee Kauta and Keani Tai have made the under-15 team, Shauna Edwards-Jull has been named in the under-17 team and Leah Howe in the under-19.

The girls were among around 80 who took part in age-group trials at Trident High School on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Opotiki is well represented at the Saturday netball competition, which opened with a grading tournament at the Cutler Crescent courts in Whakatane last weekend.

Opotiki News photographer John Morin was on the sideline when the Opotiki College’s year 9 team took on the year 10 team, and Opotiki Sports prems played Onepu.

WING defence Tavania Williams about to make the throw. D6901-185
MARIANA Aererua in mid-stride as she catches and prepares to on-throw. D6901-214
ASHANTI Pirini looks for the pass while Vana Mahaki stands strong on defence. D6901-208
ERICA Howe looks down court for the pass for Opotiki Sports. D6901-024
GOAL keep Ashanti Pirini has the ball, preventing Pera Williams and Vana Mahaki from adding to their goal tally.D6901-198

 

