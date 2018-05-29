New photographer in town

A NEWCOMER to the photography industry, Te Aho Jordan hopes to turn her passion into a career in coming years.

Owner and operator of Manahau (meaning joyful, or excited) Photos, Ms Jordan has worked with families in Opotiki as a photographer for assorted events over the past few months.

Having worked with more than a dozen clients so far, she said feedback has been positive.

“My clients have been really happy. I haven’t come across anyone yet that wasn’t happy with what I gave them, which is great.”

Building her business from the ground up, Ms Jordan has done wedding photography, maternity shoots, smash cakes and family photo shoots.

She said she might take on more specialist occasions at a later point.

Ms Jordan’s settings and props are nature-inspired, leaning toward soft, natural colours and tones in her photoshoots. Her style of photography reflects this natural approach.

“I don’t force my clients to pose, especially with young kids,” she said.

Instead, Ms Jordan prefers candid shots of “kids being kids”, and showcasing families

“relationships with each other, and the happiness” in her pictures.

“I know a lot of photographers try to get that ‘picture perfect’ setting, but families aren’t perfect.”

The process leading up to a photoshoot can take up to a week, determining location, props, time and date.

Ms Jordan said she likes to talk her clients through the process and find what works best for them.

“I want to give them photos that they’ll love.”

After studying for a bachelor’s degree in teaching for one year at Waikato University, Ms Jordan said she decided the atmosphere was not right for her.

“The environment wasn’t for me, so I came home.”

After returning home, she said it had been hard finding a new direction.

“I had an idea of what I wanted to do in the future, and I didn’t think photography would be a part of it.”

Previously, she said, photography had just been a hobby.

“When I came home, I thought ‘what do I really enjoy doing?’ and the answer was photography.”

Her passion behind the camera started when she was given a camera for her 12th birthday.

“I just took pictures of things around the house. That was the first time I ever experienced photography.”

This passion continued to grow through high school, and in year 12 she began taking classes.

“I was at the college when I took a photography class. That was when I got into DSLR cameras, and photoshop and all that,” said Ms Jordan.

After that year, she stopped taking classes and only pursued photography as a hobby.

However, early this year, Ms Jordan began to rediscover her passion.

“I took pictures of family first, then decided I really liked it, and started up a small business.”

With no professional training outside high school, Ms Jordan attributes her skills to online tutorials and trial and error.

She said she is considering taking an online correspondence course over the coming year and is hoping to stay in Opotiki.

“If I am going to get professional training, I’d rather do that here where I am.”

Also, over that year, Ms Jordan said her biggest focus would be on growth as a business, building a clientele, getting more equipment and developing a positive reputation in the community.

“In a year’s time, hopefully this will be my full-time job.”

