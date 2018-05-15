Ohiwa Cove consent declined

A RESOURCE consent application for the second stage of the Ohiwa Cove subdivisions has been declined.

In a 19-page decision released on May 9, independent commissioner Russell De Luca listed cultural and ecological effects among the contentions.

Also problematic are “matters relating to the upgrading of the existing vehicle entrance to a standard required to serve Stage 2 of the proposed subdivision”.

Finally, “effects on existing rural character and the prevailing amenity values currently enjoyed by the owners and occupiers of the adjoining property at 98B Ohiwa Harbour Road, owned by Mr Bertram,” is listed as a contention.

Ohiwa resident Ian Bertram said there were several reasons he opposed the resource consent application – the developer’s plans to cut into the Oscar Reeve Scenic Reserve in order to get access; the proposed treatment of cadmium-laden soil on a former airstrip; and the plan to build on top of a hill situated right next to his property.

“The Ohiwa Harbour is a special place, spiritually and environmentally,” he said.

“I feel the natural and spiritual beauty is being degraded by this proposal.

“On a personal level, our property will also lose all privacy.”

Mr Bertram attended the resource consent hearing on April 19 where he read out a written statement and answered questions.

Te Upokorehe Iwi representative Lance Reha also attended the hearing, speaking in support of Mr Bertram’s submission and providing background to the iwi’s concerns about the proposal.

When contacted by Opotiki News about the proposal being declined, Mr Reha said he could not comment further until he had spoken with his iwi about the decision.

In 2010, the 26 sections that formed the first stage of Ohiwa Cove were put on the market by developer Bain McDonald.

They have now all sold.

Attempts to get in touch with representatives of the developers on Monday were unsuccessful.