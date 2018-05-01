Opotiki braves the storm well

A HEAVY rain warning hovered over the Bay of Plenty on the weekend, with Opotiki receiving several hours of rainfall on Sunday.

Yesterday, the wet weather continued with showers spaced throughout the day, meaning cabin fever was the greatest threat it posed.

In spite of the downpour, there was no flooding or road closures within the Opotiki township.

Some slips occurred over Sunday on Rankin Road, but not serious enough to lead to a full road closure.

According to the MetService, cloudy weather today will move into sunshine as the week progresses.

Opotiki District Council engineering and services manager Ari Erickson confirmed that there had been complications with the special drilling rig, above, at the river mouth in the wake of the extreme weather conditions.

“The contractor had some issues with the barge and there was some damage due to the winds and high seas on the weekend.

“They are working through any repairs and equipment replacement.

“We don’t yet have a timeframe for when they may be back on the water.”

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz