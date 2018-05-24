Opotiki move to final game

THE Opotiki senior rugby team faced their first defeat at the hands of Rangiuru last weekend, but remain in the top four teams of their division.

With six key players injured or unavailable to play on Saturday, the team took a 39-12 loss.

“We dominated the field for the first 20 [minutes], but we just couldn’t get past the halfway line,” said coach Richard Howe.

“They put a lot of pressure on us, and we started to move away from our game plan. We need to be more patient, and trust our structures this weekend,” he said.

The loss has pushed Opotiki to second place in their division.

“We need to pick ourselves up and move on, reflect on last week’s game to improve.”

This weekend will be the team’s final game in the first division, with the top four teams moving on to the second premier division. Howe said the team had hoped from the beginning of the season to be among those top four.

Opotiki will face Waikite, another top of the table team, in their final match at Princess Street Reserve.

Howe said he was glad the game would be on their home field, and that the six unavailable players last weekend would be able to play in the big game.

“It’s going to be about who can control the ball and maintain themselves under the pressure,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

