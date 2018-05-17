Opotiki women win pennant final

OPOTIKI won the Bay of Plenty Ladies Association Pennant Final in Mount Maunganui last weekend in an exciting play-off with Waihi.

The Opotiki team, pictured from left, Irene Moore, Jascoe Ngaia, Sarndra Tiopira, Janice Hustler, Susan Gleeson and Gail Stables played in the 18-hole section of the competition, held at Omanu Golf Club on May 14.

The best five net scores were tallied with Opotiki finishing on 382, tied with Waihi.

Tiopira won the two-hole play-off for first place, allowing Opotiki to leave with the trophy.

Rotorua Golf Club women won the nine-hole section of the tournament.

Gleeson said as a small club that struggled to field a team, they were feeling “extremely chuffed” with themselves.

Three qualifying rounds were played for the Eastern Bay Pennants competition to go through to the final and other players involved in the Opotiki team were Kala Reeve, Lyndsay Maxwell and Glenys Hayes.