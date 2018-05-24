Prizes for purchasers

TWO prizes in a nationwide Victa lawnmower contest were handed out at Ericksens Chainsaws & Mowers yesterday.

Opotiki residents Rex and Guyleen Watson, who qualified for the competition after buying a Victa mower during the promotional period, won the first prize of a Gold Coast escape for two.

They were unable to take the trip abroad so Briggs & Stratton (owners of the Victa brand) area manager Kerry Manders presented them with a $1500 voucher for Victa products instead.

Mrs Watson said one of the things they were considering purchasing was an edge-trimmer.

“It takes ages trying to do it with the weed eater.”

As the owners of the branch that sold the winning lawnmower, Paul and Lee Ericksen were awarded a deluxe Air New Zealand mystery escape.

This is the second year their store has served the winners in a national Briggs & Stratton competition.

