Pumpkin and sausage roast

8 sausages

800 grams pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2cm slices

2 red onions, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons caraway seeds (optional)

1 sachet gravy or oxtail soup mix

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Put the sausages, pumpkin, red onions, olive oil and caraway seeds into a large roasting dish. Toss well until vegetables are coated with oil.

Roast for 20 minutes or until the sausages are browned and the pumpkin has softened and is starting to crisp at the edges.

Meanwhile, make up gravy or soup mix according to packet instructions. Tip the gravy into the pan with the roasted vegetables and stir gently with a wooden spoon, scraping up any sticky or crispy bits.

Return to the oven until the gravy starts to bubble. Season to taste. Serve with mashed potatoes and your favorite green vegetable.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed