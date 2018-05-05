IF you are looking for a new way to use pumpkin, try these crispy, pastry treats.

This makes a great vegetarian option served with mashed potatoes and your favourite vegetables for no-meat nights, or serve as a side dish with meat.

Pumpkin Pastries

Makes four

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion – finely chopped

400 grams pumpkin – cut into 1.5cm chunks

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup pine nuts – optional

½ cup grated cheese

100 grams feta – crumbled – optional

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

2 eggs – lightly beaten

2 sheets puff pastry

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a moderate heat. Add the onion and pumpkin. Season and cook until tender.

If using the pine nuts, add a few minutes before the pumpkin has finished cooking. Take the frying pan off the heat and allow to cool

Add the cheese, cumin and eggs. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Cut the pastry into four 18 centimetre circles.Spoon a quarter of the filling onto one half of the circle. Fold the pastry over and press the edges together with a fork.

Brush with egg wash or milk if you wish. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until puffed and golden.

by Budget Advisory Service