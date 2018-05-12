Rainy day fun for kids

WITH autumn rains just over the horizon, it is apt that Eastern Bay children’s book characters Muddle and Mo return with a message about how much fun the rain can be.

Prolific children’s author Nikki Slade-Robinson is about to publish the third book in her Muddle & Mo series, Muddle & Mo’s Rainy Day.

“The book is really about acceptance and friendship,” she says. “Mo the goat hates the rain.

Muddle the duck loves the rain. When a rainy day comes along, Muddle manages to show Mo just how much fun the rain can be … mind you there is a little bit of bribery of an extra special ‘muddle-cuddle’ as a reward.

“The two friends end up having a wonderful wet day stomping and splashing, sliding and singing. Mo realises that it can be fun to try new things.”

Slade-Robinson said the first book in the series, Muddle & Mo, gained a Storylines Notable Book Award. It was also picked up by a major American publisher for North American release.

The author is thrilled that the book is also in the process of being signed for the Chinese market. The second book in the series is Muddle & Mo’s Worm Surprise.

The latest book in the series is ideal for children up to six years old as there is less and simpler text, although, it will grab the attention of older children, too, with its expressive and humorous illustrations and engaging storyline.

“It is also great to snuggle up with any child in the rain.”

Slade-Robinson explains her inspiration for the series came from the antics of a real duckling and goat, named Duckie (aka Edmund because of his inclination to climb when being cuddled) and Moon, on her Opotiki property.

“Anyone who owns a goat knows that goats aren’t partial to rain,” the author laughs.

“The whole Muddle and Mo series started when we got a two-day old goat a few years ago and coincidentally an odd-looking duck wandered into my parents’ Cheddar Valley Pottery and basically said to them it needed a home. “It had strange markings and we were not sure what duck it was.”

Slade-Robinson said she ended up adopting the duckling, which turned out to be a Swedish black duck.

She said the idea that despite our differences, we can all get along just fine, came from her goat and duck.

“I wrote this and the other books in the series because it is so important to live life accepting each other, tolerating, or better, celebrating, differences, and caring about each other. It’s good to care.”

Slade-Robinson said the real Mo was happy in a paddock next to her house, with a sturdy shed for when it really does rain. And the real Muddle went off to get married to another duck.

“He’d be a several-times great-granddaddy duck by now.”

The book will be available mid-May in all good bookshops including Paper Plus, and online.

1 of 3

kathy.forsyth@whakatanebeacon.co.nz