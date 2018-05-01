Regional council faces tough decisions

CLIMATE change, the management of pests and targeted rates affordability were key themes shared by submitters at Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s long-term plan hearings last week.

More than 70 people presented submissions to the council, with regional council chairman Doug Leeder saying it was valuable to hear the public’s views and see the passion people had for the region.

“It’s clear from what we’ve heard and what we’ve been reading in all the submissions that we’ve got some work to do around climate change in setting the direction the council has to take,” he said.

“We also heard from many people that we should be upping our work in the biosecurity space – especially in relation to the discovery of catfish in Lake Rotoiti and to controlling the spread of wallabies and woolly nightshade – and so we’ll be looking at how we do this while keeping rates at a level that the community can afford.”

The council will spend three days next month deliberating on submissions. The final plan, outlining work for the next three years, will be adopted late June.