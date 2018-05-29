Remote rescue for injured hunter

A HUNTER lay injured in bush for hours before rescuers could get to him and the difficult rescue work added many more hours to his ordeal.

Senior Sergeant Mark van der Kley said police were first alerted about the situation at 3.45pm on Wednesday.

“Two hunters were carrying a pig out of the bush in the upper reaches of the Motu River, when one of them fell and broke his ankle,” he said.

The accident had taken place at 2.30pm and the hunting partner was able to get phone reception one hour and 15 minutes later after walking out of the bush.

By 5pm, police and rescue workers were on the scene, working on making a track down to the wounded man with slashers and chainsaws.

Mr van der Kley said 11 Whakatane Land Search and Rescue personnel, six firefighters and two ambulances were involved in the rescue.

“The injured man was 90 to 100 metres down a bank,” he said.

Whakatane Land Search and Rescue co-ordinator Ray Walker said they were called to the scene after a rescue helicopter was unable to access the area.

“The rescue helicopter couldn’t get in because of the weather.”

Mr Walker said they carried out the rescue using ropes and a stretcher.

“It was about midnight we got him out.

“It was about a 90m drop to the river, with thick bush and we used ropes to get him up.”

Opotiki deputy chief fire officer Rob Sturdy said five metres had to be added to the 100-metre long rope that the fire engine carried, to reach the man.

“The ravine was 100 metres deep and very steep up the top.”

The injured man was put in a Stokes basket and elevated by means of a pulley system to the half-way point, where the rescuers changed and adjusted their ropes before bringing the man up the rest of the way.

“They zig-zagged him up the hill,” Mr Sturdy said.

Once out of the ravine, the man was taken by a police 4WD vehicle three kilometres down the road to a waiting ambulance.

“The ambulance wouldn’t have been able to turn around where we were,” Mr Sturdy said.

“The mist disappeared during the night and the weather was clear but freezing.”

It wasn’t until near midnight that the man could be put into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Opotiki St John ambulance officer Karen Aubertin said the man, in his 20s, had been transported to Whakatane Hospital by road ambulance.

Sven Carlsson