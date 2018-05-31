Responding to kiwifruit worker shortage

RIVERLOCK chief executive and NZKGI chairman Doug Brown says the kiwifruit industry needs to work on solutions to the worker shortage that has marred this season.

“Industry-wide, there’s an ongoing shortage of 1200 to 1800 people compared to where we need to be,” he said.

“As the industry grows, we need to find ways to manage this.”

For Riverlock, the worker shortage will lead to an estimated two-week extension of the season.

“We’re not fully staffed, but it’s not a crisis either.”

Riverlock has an on-site accommodation block to help attract workers and care for their needs.

“We provide everything the workers need to stay here,” Mr Brown said.

Offering better pay was not likely to solve the worker shortage, he said.

“Workers do not materialise out of thin air and better pay will not make them suddenly appear.”

Mr Brown said that as the kiwifruit industry grew there would also be a requirement for more permanent roles, but the kiwifruit industry was a harvest industry.

“The industry needs 8000 seasonal workers each harvest,” he said.

Last year, Riverlock built permanent workers’ accommodation facility at its premises, using surplus classrooms from St Joseph’s Catholic School.

Operations manager Steven “Murdoch” Lambert said the company had for the previous three years set up a temporary camp using portable cabins, but the new permanent setup would work out better and that it would pay for itself in five to six years.

Massachusetts couple Duncan Meyst and Anna Brody said they were in Devonport when they learned about the shortage of workers in the kiwifruit industry.

“We saw a television programme that said 1400 people were needed,” Ms Brody said.

“So, we bought a car and drove to Opotiki.”

Mr Meyst said the American couple had so far spent two weeks of the one month they had been in New Zealand in Opotiki, and that they were planning to remain.

“We have worked as pickers, but today we’ve been working in the packhouse,” he said.

“We’re staying on for the pruning.”

Also staying at “camp Riverlock” is Spanish woman Sara Darwech.

Ms Darwech said she had been at Riverlock for two months and would stay till the end of the season, which is likely to be two-and-a-half weeks.

“After that I might head to the South Island to look for another job,” she said.

Ms Darwech said she would recommend staying and working at Riverlock to others.

Advantages with staying at Riverlock included that it’s cheaper, you don’t have to worry about getting to work and having a car.

“They take us to New World for shopping,” Ms Darwech said.

The other advantage is that workers could meet like-minded travellers.

“I travelled here alone, but now I have met people who I’ll travel on with.”

Ms Darwech said she had come to Opotiki specifically to pick kiwifruit.

“I found out on Facebook and I wanted to extend my working holiday visa,” she said.

Mr Brown said that as the Ministry of Social Development had declared a seasonal labour shortage in the Bay of Plenty, visitors to New Zealand could apply to vary the conditions of their visa to allow up to six weeks of seasonal work in the region.

Between 30 and 40 people have been staying at the Riverlock accommodation facility during the season and it is almost full at the moment.

