Restaurant reopens

AFTER five weeks, the Opotiki RSA restaurant reopened on Monday with two new chefs.

Kelly Jones and Rhys Waititi have taken on the job, adding their own spin on the restaurant, with more changes to come.

Open seven days a week, the restaurant will cater to lunch patrons from noon till 2pm, and dinner service will run from 5pm to 9pm.

“I’m looking to get it out there for the motels and the truck drivers, so they can come in and grab a meal,” said Mr Waititi.

Ms Jones said these first few weeks would be a trialling period for the restaurant, as previously it was open only three days a week for lunch and four for dinner.

“I’ll be wanting feedback from diners, or suggestions of what they might like,” she said.

“I interact with the customers, I like to get their feedback.”.

She added that, so far, patrons had given “great comments and feedback” since the reopening.

Alongside new hours, the menus now include $15 specials, with the possibility of daily specials being introduced in the future.

Other possibilities to come could include opening all day in summer, according to the new chef duo.

“It’s good to be open again,” RSA president Barry McPhee said.

