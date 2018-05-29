Returned resident hopes for unity

WITH roots in Opotiki, Jess Suisted has returned to her hometown to live for the first time since her teenage years.

“I did my first year of college here, but then I moved to a boarding school in Cambridge,” she said.

Some time travelling and meeting her husband Jared Suisted took up the years before she returned to her childhood town.

“I remember when I first left, my Dad sent me a card that said ‘all butterflies will be set free, and they always come back’ and those words have always sat with me.

“There is something quite special about Opotiki, living here.”

Mrs Suisted works as the regional co-ordinator for 24-7 YouthWork in the Bay of Plenty and has just taken on another role with the Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust as co-ordinator for the IGNITE initiative in Opotiki.

“I’ve been a youth worker for the last eight or nine years, so working with young people isn’t anything new,” she said.

With this wealth of experience, she said her new role had been both challenging and enjoyable.

“It’s a lot to get your head around, but that kind of excited me. I think I’m settling in, figuring things out, how I can contribute.”

And that contribution, Mrs Suisted said she hoped would come in the form of unification throughout both Opotiki and the Bay of Plenty.

“I guess my main thing is collaboration; I want us to work together.

“Generally, we are all working towards the same goal so it makes sense to work together with other groups and organisations and be on the same page with other like-minded people.”

Mr Suisted also works in Opotiki as a tutor for Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

Previously a self-employed builder, he now tutors the Level 3 construction course run through Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust.

