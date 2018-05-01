Sanctuary promotes predator control

OHIWA Headland Sanctuary has requested that backyard trappers keep it updated on catches and kills, moving into autumn.

With hundred of traps in the Ohiwa Headland area, the sanctuary is looking to add community efforts to its own predator control data.

This can be done through email, ohiwaheadlandsanctuary@gmail.com, or sending a text to Judy Corboy on 0272420860.

The sanctuary will need to know what was caught, the date it was caught, and the address it was caught at. This information helps the sanctuary determine the success of trapping operations, and assess whether rodent populations are being affected. In keeping with that, the Sanctuary will send regular emails to trappers, with trapping updates and reminders to send in recent catch information.

As it gets colder, rats and mice are looking for more food and shelter so now is the time to check backyard rat traps are baited and set. This means rodents will be caught before they start entering houses, while protecting native wildlife. At this time of year, rodents will be looking for fatty food so peanut butter, bacon rind, leftover meat, or bread will be effective bait in rat traps.

Ohiwa Headland Sanctuary has provided trap catch summaries from both the Bryans Beach Area Community Group and Ohiwa Headland Sanctuary Trust, including total predator catches and catches in just the past two months.

The Bryans Beach community group which looks after the Bryans Beach area including the Waiotahe estuary have been actively trapping since September 2013. The group will undertake further restoration activities over the year, including planting, bird monitoring and estuary clean-ups (Table 1 – below).

The Ohiwa Headland Sanctuary Trust which has been actively trapping the wider headland area since December 2017 now has a network of 140 DoC200 traps, as well as 72 newly set-out possum traps. The predator control results also include community rat trap catches and possum shooting (Table 2 – right).