USING scent to evoke a landscape will be discussed from two unique angles at the Escape! festival in Tauranga at Queen’s Birthday weekend, June 1-4.

Tauranga couple Serena and Harold Jones last year debuted their first Queenstown Natural Perfumiers collection after two years of research and development involving professional perfumiers in New Zealand and France.

Mountain Herbs, Wilderness Berries and High Country Tussock have a 100 percent natural certification, while Lakeland Flora contains 50 percent synthetic oils.

“Some natural ingredients are under significant and growing global pressure,” Harold says, “so where synthetics are the intelligent choice – for environmental reasons or ethical issues – we use them. Our carefully chosen New Zealand native plant extracts are sustainably sourced and harvested.”

The four scents, which have limited distribution, will be available to sample and purchase after the Scents of a Landscape session, which also features award-winning novelist Laurence Fearnley.

For the past two years Laurence has been scent-mapping her Dunedin neighbourhood after watching her dogs on their morning walk.

“They seemed to be having a great old time running round, sniffing at everything,” she says, “so I started smelling the flowers and foliage of native trees and weeds and it got really interesting.”

One of the benefits has been to realise that a landscape doesn’t have to look beautiful to engage attention. “Broom and gorse are quite scraggly but, in flower, the scented landscape is phenomenal.

The weather brings out different scents. For instance, when there’s a dusting of snow on the hills, there is wood smoke from fires. It gives a kind of structure to the seasons and creates a greater sense of intimacy with the landscape.”

With 10 novels, two non-fiction books about mountaineering and a win in last year’s Landfall Essay Competition to her name, Laurence is working on two new books.

“I’ve done three-quarters of the essays for a collection about scent but missed fiction so have started a book about a woman creating a timeline of New Zealand based on scent.

The book itself is structured like perfume development – opening with top notes [attention grabbers], developing through the heart notes and ending with base notes [what lingers after a story is told].”

Laurence, who is also holding a writing workshop at Escape!, has included Maori perfume, a corner diary in the 1960s, and David Lange’s 1985 Oxford Union debate quip, “I can smell the uranium on [your breath] as you lean forward”.

“It’s been really interesting to think of a specific time and link it with a scent,” she says, “although I haven’t yet worked out what uranium smells like, if it smells at all.”

See the full Escape! programme at www.taurangafestival.co.nz.

SCENTS: Dunedin author Laurence Fearnley, left, and Tauranga perfumier Harold Jones, right, will be discussing scents at Tauranga’s Escape! festival. Photos supplied