School celebrates 50-year jubilee

The foundation staff who started at Whakatane Intermediate School in 1968:

Back row: R Shaw, Ralph Salinger, Roger Harris, B Smith, P Dawson, John Featonby;

Middle row: E Jones (woodwork), J Rayner (clothing), H Wilson, Rutherford, Oriole Harris (art), Betty Cuthbert (homecraft), M Nicholson, P Lynch, Ken Kirby (caretaker)

Front row: Luke (dental nurse), E McKersey (second assistant), B Brown (senior woman), Jack Richards (head teacher) Betsy Richards (secretary), I Brown (first assistant), Lou Hunt (third assistant), and N Hunt

WHAKATANE Intermediate School is celebrating its 50th Jubilee this year. The school opened its doors to year 7 and year 8 students in 1968 with Jack Richards as its first principal. Kathy Forsyth chats to its current principal and some staff who were there from the beginning.

SMALLER class sizes, more sport and improved cultural awareness are the among the many changes principal Doug McLean has seen in the two decades he has been at the helm of Whakatane Intermediate School.

“I have been here 20 years and 40 percent of the time it has been open. It has operated a nice, strong, middle-school philosophy, based on research. We try to provide kids with a lot of experiences so they can make choices later in life.

“We want them to enjoy their learning and develop positive attitudes for their future learning.”

Doug says the school was initially designed to accommodate 800 students. “But education has changed, and class sizes are smaller than when it first started. We have a maximum of 600 students. We have got a lot more buildings, but we think we are at capacity at 600.”

Doug says classes probably have about 12 fewer students than when the school first opened. The school’s specialist programme has also expanded.

Science, sewing, cooking, woodwork and metalwork were the choice a few decades ago. Now students can take up music, drama, art, soft materials, food technology, environmental science and hard materials. The school also teaches Mandarin.

Among the new, modern buildings is a gymnasium, built in 2008. “The school used to be run by an education board in Hamilton, and now it is run by a board of trustees, on site.

It’s a massive difference.”

Doug, who has run the school since April 1998, was preceded by principals Peter Stracham (1986-1998), Keith Cameron (1984-1985), John Lloyd (1978- 1984) and the first principal, Jack Richards (1968-1975).

“We play far more sports than we used to. Then it was only rugby and netball. We also employ more teachers because teacher-pupil ratios have improved. Teachers probably have better relationships with kids than they used to. It used to be more formal.”

Doug says teachers are also far more culturally aware than in the 1970s and te reo Maori is an integral part of learning.

Former teachers remember

John Featonby and Ralph Salinger were among the first teachers to start at the new school. They reflect on their time there and the changes since.

JOHN Featonby, who taught at Whakatane Intermediate for 30 years

“I just had a look at a photo from 1968 (opposite). The order of seating or standing was of importance. I’m back-right.

Jack and Betsy (Richards) in the middle front. Ties worn compulsorily. No sandals. No trousers for women. Betty (Cuthbert) made a stand on that as I remember.

“Our staff was young and randy. But no togetherness outside marriage. Several serious talks were had in Jack’s office. Streaming was undertaken.

“I remember a wonderful staff who got on well. We were all there for the kids. There was some ambition, but never selfish. Assembly every morning to hear words of wisdom, and give notices for the day.

“Staff on stage of the senior variety, and gowns and mortar boards to be worn. Important in the middle, outer more lowly, and ground squirrels at the end of their class row to keep order.

The school grew and squeezing 800 kids into the hall became a big problem. Brass nails were hammered into the floor to mark the end of each row.

“Most of the former pupils that I still meet coming down the street remember me for playing the guitar (badly) on stage at assembly. That came about because all the staff that could play and sing got jobs in other schools, and I was the only one prepared to give it a go.

Scared silly I was, but a loud voice and some silly songs got me through.

“Thirty-three years of teaching in a great school with great staff. I am told that great atmosphere still exists. May it long continue.”

Ralph Salinger, who now lives in Israel

“Gosh it all seems so long ago and looking at the school Facebook page things seem to have changed so much and it looks like for the better.

“Fifty years ago it was a brand spanking new school. Very impressive. I have to be very politically correct – the atmosphere was a bit like a British army camp in Cairo 1942.

“School uniforms were very boring grey with hair cut and dress length inspections. There were some very dedicated folks there who are no longer with us.

“Betty Cuthbert and Mary Nicholson are great ladies who I learnt a lot from. I had a form 1 then a mixed Form 1 and 2 class. After my wife and I left the Bay we spent four years travelling around the world. Came back to New Zealand I was the deputy head of a primary school in Wellington. Then got fed up and left.

“I have been living on a small kibbutz on Israel’s eastern border since 1975. I am married again with three kids and three grandchildren. I am now semi-retired. Fought in Lebanon in 1982 so guess I could have a beer in the Whakatane RSA.”

All in the school family

IN 1970, two years after it opened, Whakatane Intermediate School put on its first production – The Mikado.

Teacher Roger Harris was the director. Fast forward 50 years to its latest production, The Amazing Adventures of Superstan, and this time it is teacher Sue Harris, his daughter, who is directing.

Over the past 50 years, every production at the school has had a Harris behind it. “Mum and dad were teachers at a school down in Wairarapa. Mum applied for an arts teacher job here and said she would come if there was a job for dad as well,” says Sue.

That was in 1967. A year later Oriole and Roger Harris were among the first teachers at Whakatane Intermediate. “They were both involved in local theatre all their life,” says Sue.

When Roger left to take up another teaching position, Oriole continued with the productions, staying on until retirement age, but returning to teach part-time as a reliever until she was 70.

“When dad left, mum took over productions and did them every year right through until I took over. I have been here nearly 24 years and I took over when mum retired.” Sue, who is also very involved with Theatre Whakatane, remembers directing her first production 20 years ago.

Roger died 21 years ago and Oriole now lives in a rest home and. Sue says with both parents so involved in theatre she had no choice but to join them. “I could either join them or sit alone at home at night,” she laughs.

Sue remembers her father’s last production at the theatre – Oh Petunia, which he co-wrote.

“Mum wrote a lot of shows … she changed fairy tales and made them different for the school. Whereas I tend to buy the scripts. I do believe that each year the challenge is to make the show better than last year. Mum was like that. She couldn’t sit down and relax, she always had to make it better.”

Sue hopes the Harris teaching and theatrical tradition will still continue for many years at the school.

“My daughter, Sue Chapman, teaches; there has always been a Harris at the school. I will still do productions here – until I hand over to my daughter.”

Sue has fond memories of the school in its early days. “I loved the uniform. I remember every year at the beginning of the school year I would help Dad set up his classroom. I would go into the library and do the stationery for the year.

“Mum was the art teacher so I would try every new craft”.Oriole’s art room is still being used by art students today.

Sue recalls the Wahine storm on April 10, 1968. “We came from Wairarapa and that was a very windy, stormy place. We slept through the whole storm. The caretaker at the school, Ken Kirby came round to our place. He was worried all the new teachers would be frightened by the storm. It didn’t worry us at all.

“Ken’s wife worked nights and he used to come to our place every night for dinner. I still live in the family house,” says Sue. “The school has always been a big family.”

From pupil to teacher

A TE REO Maori teacher for the past 17 years, Vonnie Waihirere was among the first intake of new pupils at Whakatane Intermediate School when it opened in 1968.

She remembers feeling very nervous coming to a huge school. “I came from a very small school, Paroa. There were only 30 to 50 kids then. This was a whole new ball game.

“The uniforms seemed very flash. Today, when I look back, they were brown and white.

The boys wore grey socks with teal and tan stripes and jerseys that were grey, teal and tan.

“Mrs Nicholson was a very little lady, but a wonderful teacher. Mr Smith was the music teacher. I knew how to play a guitar and I liked singing.

“It was very whanau-oriented, with kids looking after each other. The big Maori boys would look after us. The best years of my school life were here.”

Vonnie, who is also a funeral director and embalmer, completed her teacher training in 1997 and in 2001 began teaching te reo Maori at Intermediate.

She has watched the school encompass the te reo and Maori cultural programmes from a Maori Club to a fully inclusive bi-lingual syndicate.

Kapa haka is also strong at the school, with a group that is 105-strong these days. Vonnie says she has loved teaching students te reo Maori, including her own children.

“I like our children to be able to continue with their culture,” says Vonnie, who has taught te reo Maori to more than 1000 students.