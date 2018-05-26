Setting up for the stars

RICK Tewini has most likely attended more large music shows than any other New Zealander.

The Kiwi Krew owner was born and bred in Opotiki but calls Auckland’s Spark Arena his second home.

Running his company with his wife, Paeru, and daughters, Bird and Toni, Rick says setting up for large rock shows can involve having hundreds of people working for them.

“Setting up for U2 took six days and taking down took four days,” he says. “During the most intense 24-hour period we had 300 people working. Someone didn’t sleep.”

Rick moved from Opotiki to Auckland at the age of 18. “I started as a loader working on concerts in the 1980s,” he says.

“I then became a roadie in the late 80s, going on tour with bands such as Crowded House, Jimmy Barnes, Stellar and The Exponents.”

From there, he began working as the crew boss for different companies at concerts.

Toni, the company’s general manager, says her father was then approached to run Kiwi Krew along with his wife.

“Kiwi Krew is a family owned business,” she says. “We supply specialised crew for set-up of concerts for local and international artists.”

Human resource manager Bird says the company was well prepared for the changes to New Zealand work safety legislation that took effect in 2016. We were ahead of the game,” she says. “The staff are our bread and butter, it’s what we do.”

She says Kiwi Krew has such competent safety induction procedures that several other companies have copied them. Coming back to Opotiki often, the family also engages in smaller shows.

“We did the Te Whanau a Apanui festival last year, which was organised by Ray Tukaki and Ora Barlow-Tukaki,” Rick says.

Bird says the company also recruit crew from Opotiki whenever it can. “You need your own transport, accommodation and food,” she says. “We provide the opportunity.”

However, workers need to realise that being close to international stars is not an opportunity to score autographs. “We are very clear in our induction,” she says. “There’ll be no selfies and no videos.”