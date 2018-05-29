Showcase for college

OPOTIKI College hosted a NCEA showcase night for students and parents last Thursday.

The evening gave students a chance to show off their talents, and for the school to show what its senior classes had been doing during the year.

It included performances, speeches and slideshows for parents and year 11 students to show where NCEA could lead to.

“It’s our responsibility each year to educate new NCEA students and parents on what the college offers,” said assistant principal of curriculum Jenny Mays.

The night started with a Kura Ki Uta performance, and was followed by a speech from head girl Ngarangikamaea Stewart.

Ms Mays said it was “a very powerful speech”, focused around themes of cultural identity and enabling Maori.

The performances ended with a group of students and a teacher presenting a musical number, both vocals and instruments, and was followed with a compilation of the college’s outdoor education activities.

Students’ artwork and achievements were on display throughout the school hall, including a picnic table built by year 13 students.

“We had a whole range of everything there,” said Ms Mays.

Both head boy Kris Apiti and girl Ngarangikamaea gave speeches on the positives around the college, and were followed by a presentation from Ms Mays.

In the presentation, she revealed the college – a decile two school – was beating the national NCEA average pass rates for school’s deciles one through three.

“These are our best results in three years.”

While Ms Mays said the event was a success, she would have liked more parents to attend and support their children.

“Where else are parents going to be able to hear about what we’re doing? Or that we’re beating the national averages?” she said.

“The students were all really buzzing about [the evening]. If parents don’t come, it makes me wonder how that effects them.”

Ms Mays said parents would have a chance to come along again next year, as these large-scale showcases would be an annual event.

“We’re going to keep doing them, bigger and better every year.”

