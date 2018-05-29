Smoke-free Opotiki – no butts

OPOTIKI was the first town in the Bay of Plenty to introduce an innovative Smoke Free policy covering outdoor recreational areas 10 years ago.

The Opotiki District Council’s Educational Smoke Free Outdoor Spaces Policy outlined that the public would be asked to refrain from smoking in all council-owned playgrounds, enclosed public facilities such as pavilions and halls, in parks, sports fields, reserves, gardens and beaches overseen by the council.

One year after Opotiki started its smoke free policy it was found local residents were either smoking less or taking their cigarettes in private, with a 60 percent drop in the number of cigarette butts collected from public areas. It also found 85 percent of residents approved of the policy – even though a third of those surveyed were smokers.

The number of cigarette butts collected was down nearly two-thirds, showing that Opotiki residents were engaging with the policy and wanted clean healthy places and public spaces.

The policy had an important part to play in normalising non-smoking and encouraging positive role models for children and young people in Opotiki district.

Ten years on, and on the eve of Smoke Free Day, a recent inspection of public places in Opotiki by Healthy Families East Cape has shown that all Smoke Free signage has gone.

The district council has been alerted to the missing signage and the group expects it to be reinstated soon, which, it hopes, will result in reduced public smoking, and healthy Smoke Free shared spaces. No butts.

Healthy Families East Cape is a part of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Smoke Free Coalition (EBOPSC), along with Hapainga Stop Smoking Service, Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Toi Te Ora Public Health, Eastern Bay Primary Health Alliance, Ngai Tai Iwi authority, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Charitable Trust, Te Tohu o te Ora o Ngati Awa, Tuwharetoa ki Kawerau Health, Education & Social Services, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea, Te Runanga o te Whanau and East Bay REAP.

One of the coalition’s jobs is to advocate for spaces that influence people within our community to quit smoking.

As highlighted in the 2018 Eastern Bay of Plenty’s Vital Signs Report the prevalence of smoking is higher in the Eastern Bay of Plenty (21 percent) compared to the New Zealand overall (16 percent).