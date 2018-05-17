Special edition utes available in Opotiki

FIELDAYS excitement has arrived at the Magnus Lennie yard this week as two of the Mitsubishi Triton Black Edition vehicles are being readied for sale.

Magnus Lennie finance manager Lance Harray said the cars were available in black, white and titanium.

“We have received one black and one white, which is a beautiful pearly white,” he said.

With sporty seats, upgraded running boards, alloy wheels and a sports bar the special edition vehicle looks grunty.

“The towing capacity has been increased from 3100 to 3500 kilograms,” Mr Harray said.

Powered by a 2.4 litre intercooled turbo diesel engine, the ute comes with a Super Select 4WD manual transmission.

Push-button start and reversing camera, as well as the Apple and Android smartphone connectivity, are all signs of the modern times.