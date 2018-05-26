THE four of us were 20-somethings back then in Philadelphia. Joe was a popular newspaper columnist; Joel, a DJ, was a wannabe record producer; Bill a hopeful standup comic. And there was me, beginning to make my name as a freelance magazine writer.

We’d meet up for coffee and talk about success, how it was out there just waiting for us.

The others claimed the only way to achieve such was to head 90 miles north to New York and spend some years eating kaka while waiting for a break. I reckoned otherwise. I hated the New York scene, refused to eat Big Apple kaka; my talent, I declared, would get me there on its own.

Words of a fool.

Joe wanted to be a novelist. New York laughed in his face. But through kaka eating he got a non-fiction book deal to embed himself in the Democrat candidate’s 1968 presidential campaign. Dejected when the candidate refused him, Joe put on a suit, flag pin in his lapel, and cosied up to Republican Nixon, whom we all despised. He caught a break when Tricky Dick liked and trusted him, and gave Joe total access throughout his campaign. The man won, and Joe’s book, which tore Nixon to shreds, was number one on the bestseller list for a year.

Joel spent ten years eating kaka at Atlantic records then caught a break when he produced a couple of unknown female vocalists named Bette Midler and Roberta Flack. Flack won four Grammys and Joel was surfing the crest of recording biz prominence.

Bill found moderate success as a standup, then caught a break when he was offered second fiddle in a TV series about spies.

Me, I couldn’t beg, buy or steal a break.

Joe wrote a dozen subsequent non-fiction books, only one of which was really quality, and he was sued big-time over that. After a succession of his later books received devastating reviews he became bitter, drank excessively, marriage fell apart. He’d made millions but lost it all on bad investments and died broke and broken at 71.

When Joel had major ego hassles with the honchos at Atlantic, he struck out on his own. Never had another hit record. Died of a heart attack at 65.

Bill became the world’s top-rated TV star. And at 80 Cosby is still making headlines.

The failure of the four, Barry spends his days tending his garden and walking New Zealand’s most loved beach.

-By Barry Rosenberg