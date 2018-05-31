Trust members learn from philanthropy guru

STORYTELLING is one of the tools Canadian community foundations expert Liz Palmieri recommended to engage people during her visit to the Eastern Bay.

The Eastern Bay Community Foundation, a charitable trust which gathers and invests money to help deliver necessary but underfunded services in the Eastern Bay, was one of 16 foundations that received tutelage from the former Niagara Community Foundation executive director during her New Zealand visit.

Under her leadership, the Niagara Foundation grew from holding $200,000 in endowment funds to almost $50 million and granted more than $8 million to charities in Niagara, Canada.

Rosemary Sloman, executive officer of the Eastern Bay foundation, said the visit was well-timed to lift the foundation’s profile and up-skill and motivate the current trustees.

Ms Palmieri’s workshop with the trustees focused on what would be needed to motivate, inspire and engage people to become contributors to immediate and emerging needs in the community. She focused on storytelling as a theme that engages people and creates a reason to become involved.”

Mrs Sloman said Ms Palmieri also talked about the importance of paying attention to the donor’s goals, so that their gift and wishes were utilised in the intended way.

“We discussed how anyone can be a philanthropist. Many in our communities are already, through gifting time and expertise by volunteering for different organisations.

“However, to become a financial philanthropist doesn’t take thousands. It starts with a willing heart and a commitment to give as little as the price of a cup of coffee a week for donors to add to a fund that supports a cause dear to them.

“As our community foundation comes of age and funds are available for distribution, we discussed how that could happen, using the expertise in the communities across the Eastern Bay to build resources in a particular area of need rather than provide ambulance-at-the-bottom-of-the-cliff funding.

“We discussed how to make our grants open, fair and accessible to those groups in need within the region.”

The trustees of the Eastern Bay foundation are chairman Doug Bull, vice chairman Barney Gray, Jacqui Hughes, Helen Stewart, Ray Sharp, Peter Anstis, Grant Lowe and Miles Mander. Robyn Towersey recently retired from the foundation.

“The trustees all volunteer their time and skills to ensure essential funds are gathered and invested to provide for the greatest needs within the communities of our region, not only for the present day, but also to ensure they continue well into the future,” Mrs Sloman said.

“[Ms Palmieri’s] experience as executive officer for the foundation gave the trustees an insight into what is possible, and how to overcome some of the stumbling blocks on the road to building a robust fund that can deliver on all of its promises and expectations.”