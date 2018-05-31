Volunteers needed to improve broadband

THE Commerce Commission is seeking 3000 households to be part of a nationwide programme to monitor and improve New Zealand’s broadband performance.

Telecommunications commissioner Dr Stephen Gale said many consumers found broadband baffling, in spite of their love of being connected to the internet.

“Together we spend more than $1.2 billion a year on home broadband bundles,” he said.

“Products and pricing can be complex and in-home performance can be hard for consumers to measure.”

The aim of the monitoring programme is to provide consumers with independent information on broadband performance across different providers, plans, and technologies, to help them choose the best broadband for their household.

“Shining a light on actual broadband performance will also encourage telco providers to compete on performance and not just price,” Dr Gale said.

“To make sure we get an accurate picture of how New Zealand’s broadband is performing, we need volunteers from all parts of the country, of all ages, and on all types of broadband technologies, plans and providers to take part.”

Volunteers will be provided with a Whitebox (similar to a modem) to plug in at home, which will perform automated tests on a home’s internet performance at different times of the day.

It will not record any personal information or browsing history and does not interfere with your internet service. A small amount of broadband data will be used to conduct testing.

However, this is expected to have little to no impact on testing volunteers.Monitoring results and reports will be available on a dedicated website from October 2018 at www.measuringbroadbandnewzealand.com

More information on the programme and details about how to become a volunteer can be found at www.comcom.govt.nz/broadbandvolunteer.