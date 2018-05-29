Waves in the petrol cup – Eastern Bay enjoys lower than national average prices

THE Eastern Bay is enjoying petrol prices that are considerably lower than the national average.

While the national price for 91-octane petrol has risen to $2.30 per litre, Opotiki motorists pay between $2.049 to 2.079 for the same product.

Last Friday, those who drove over to Whakatane could enjoy an even lower price, as the Whakatane Gull lowered their price for 91-octane petrol to $2.007 until noon that day.

The Automobile Association’s Mark Stockdale said that while Eastern Bay fuel prices may seem high at the moment, they were considerably lower than the South Island and Wellington, where prices were $2.30 a litre.

“The prices of fuel have been increasing over the past few months.”

He said prices in the Eastern Bay and the rest of the North Island were still more competitive.

“The AA has long been saying that Wellington and the South Island cross subsidises the rest of the North Island, including Whakatane and Opotiki.

“Those prices might sound high to you. Actually, that price would be higher if it wasn’t for the cross-subsidy in Wellington and the South Island.”

“Prices are increasing across New Zealand and the world.”

Mr Stockdale said US policies were causing oil prices to rise globally, while the falling New Zealand exchange rate meant it was costing more to import fuel.

Consumer NZ’s Sue Chetwin agreed prices were high nationally.

“Certainly, prices are very high, and we would support the Commerce Commission getting the ability to enquire into pricing structures in the oil industry,” she said.

