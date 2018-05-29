When to summon police by dialling 111

TWO Opotiki women have got the lowdown for how to call the police and are sharing their experience in the hope it might assist others.

Opotiki Signs and Embroidery owner Michelle Hoskins and staff member Natalie Baird had a non-threatening but unpleasant experience last Monday when a male customer did not want to leave the store.

The man had wanted immediate service in spite of the staff being busy with other customers.

He refused to exit the store after being asked to leave four times.

When asked not to use profanities he became apologetic, although he did not leave the store.

Feeling the situation did not constitute an emergency, the two women did not want to dial 111, but instead tried to call the Opotiki police station.

In spite of making several attempts, the calls were neither answered nor switched through to the Whakatane police station.

Once their 45-minute ordeal was over, the comment from the police was the women should have called 111 at the outset.

Calling 111

POLICE media spokeswoman Rachel Purdom said examples of situations when the public should call 111 include:

When someone is badly injured or in danger

When a crime is being committed and the offenders are still there or have just left

When you’ve come across a major public inconvenience, such as trees blocking a highway.

“Dial 111 and ask for police when any of those things are happening or have just happened,” she said.

“If you can’t decide if it’s a real emergency and you’re still worried, call 111 and ask for police, and we’ll help you work out what to do.”