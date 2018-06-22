Storm creates roof dramas

THE Opotiki Volunteer Fire Brigade was kept busy during the storm on Tuesday last week, but things went comparatively well.

Opotiki chief fire officer Vic Carter said Opotiki had come of relatively unscathed during the storm, which had hit other Eastern Bay areas worse.

“We had no flooding and there was no real danger,” he said.

The Opotiki brigade was called to a large tree falling onto the state highway on the eastern side of the Otara Bridge, just opposite Thornton Park rest home.

“There was also a trampoline that ended up on a roof in Bridge Street,” Mr Carter said.

“And we had a roof lift off a dwelling at Verrall Road.”

The brigade also responded to another roof incident, but was stood down on the way.

“This was at Orete, just past Waihau Bay, where there was a roof off a shed,” Mr Carter said.

The Waihau Bay fire brigade had managed to secure the shed, which had possibly made its own way down to the ground before the crew arrived.

“They secured the shed and told us we weren’t needed,” Mr Carter said.

“We turned back at Motu River.”