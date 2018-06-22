Funding required as satisfaction tracks down

A SUMMARY of Opotiki District Council’s annual community survey, which was undertaken in February, was presented to the council on June 5.

A telephone survey of 300 people was undertaken in February, asking a standard series of questions.

The survey revealed that 44 percent of residents wanted more money spent on solid waste, including rubbish collection, resource recovery centres, the removal of fly-tipping and litter control.

Meanwhile, 42 percent wanted more spending on storm water.

Chief executive Aileen Lawrie said the perceptions of level of service for library, traffic, solid waste, storm water, wastewater and water services were all similar to last year’s results.

“Satisfaction with animal control was up slightly on last year, but is still tracking below peer and national averages,” she said.

“Comments continue to list roaming and dangerous dogs as areas of concern.”

This year had seen an 11 percent decrease in satisfaction with public toilets, which meant Opotiki now tallied 25 per cent below par in the loo department.

Criticisms included “not enough toilets throughout the district”.

Satisfaction with recreation facilities were down 8 percent on last year.

Poor maintenance and a shortage of facilities were included in the discontent.

Ms Lawrie said the council had taken note of the downward trends and the feedback it had received from the community.

“Due to increased tourism, ageing facilities and a need to upgrade and tidy our recreation areas, funding will be required,” she said.

The council has consulted on the issues of tourism and coastal reserve facilities and proposes to invest $750,000 over the next three years to enable access to government co-funding.

Ms Lawrie said the survey showed positive perception about the council’s elected members was down slightly on last year, but still on par with peer groups and above the national average.