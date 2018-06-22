Affordable Cars on the move to Opotiki

AN Opotiki businessman says now is the perfect time to move his car dealership from Whakatane to Opotiki.

John Maynard is in the process of leaving his Gateway Crescent premises, from where he has run Affordable Cars for 15 years, and moving the business to Opotiki.

“I have owned the land in Opotiki for four or five years and it’s always been the intention to open up there,” he said.

“Now is the time.”

The vacant lot at the intersection of Richard and Church streets has this week been fenced off and concrete for the driveways has been poured.

It’s adjacent to one of Mr Maynard’s other businesses, Motu Trails Hire and Shuttle.

Mr Maynard said he’s organised “a whole bunch people” who will help move the 50 or so cars from Whakatane to Opotiki.

“I will drive 10 or so people to Whakatane in the shuttle bus and they will drive the cars across,” he said.

“That way we’ll only need four or five trips.”

Mr Maynard said he was pleased that all his current staff would follow him to Opotiki to work with him there.

“We are four people, including myself.”

With the cars and the business moving during next week, it will be a couple of weeks before Affordable Cars opens for trading in Opotiki.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Mr Maynard said.