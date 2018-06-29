125 years for Paroa School

THIS year marks 125 years since Te Kura o Te Paroa was opened.

Reading through the school’s records, there are still many surnames in the class lists that have been there since the start – names like Takatohiwi, Hohapata and Ratahi. Names that connect the school to its past and its roots.

The school was first opened on April 17, 1893, at Otamauru, near modern day Coastlands, with a roll of 37.

In 1913, the school was moved to Owhataiti but 10 years later, the school was closed following the outbreak of scarlet fever.

A new school was completed at its current site and comprised two classrooms with a capacity to hold 85 students. When the school reopened the role was 90 pupils with two teachers.

Today the school roll numbers more than 200 and principal Erin Te Pou said there was a real sense of pride about their history.

Mrs Te Pou said there were several pupils who were the fourth generation of their family to attend the school.

“There are those names that are still here and their descendents are still here and that is what I love.”

Mrs Te Pou said those familial ties connected them to their predecessors and strengthened the school’s links with the local iwi, Ngati Awa.

“We want to prepare our children to be proud of who they are and to be able to take that in to their future lives at secondary school.”

Mrs Te Pou said the connection between the school and Ngati Awa was an important one.

“That is what makes us who were are. Everyone really wants Te Kura o Te Paroa to promote itself well. We say that we are a Ngati Awa school and if we are going to say that then we have to be that, we have to be part of the Ngati Awa community.

“And we must remember where we came from, that we are this little school where everybody knows everybody and everybody takes care of everybody.”

Mrs Te Pou said the school would commemorate the 125th anniversary of its inception with a four-day celebration starting on November 17 with a registration evening.

She said on Friday, November 18, former students would be invited to join current pupils at the school so they could share stories about their experiences.

“We are hoping to get as many former pupils as we can get and we are trying to encourage as many elderly members to share their memories.

“There are lots of whanau here who have strong whanau connections to the school and while we have got our historical stories, we would love to be able to share our whanau stories.”

The following day, the school plans to host its annual extravaganza and a cabaret.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz