A ‘sweet as’ job for Kilarney

Waimana beekeeper Kilarny Mitchell used to react to stings. Sites of the sting would swell and stay that way for days.

But these days the 18-year-old who has made a career in the world of apiculture is stung by bees most days, often several times, and on one unmemorable occasion, a whopping “20-something” times.

While the stings still hurt “just as much every time,” Kilarny says he has helpfully gained some kind of immunity to the regular painful reminders his small charges give him. It is the price he pays to work with the “interesting little creatures” that fill his working days.

Kilarny works as a beekeeper for Taneatua-based company, Golden Grove Apiaries. With around 3000 hives, he says it is a comparatively small operation, with the Eastern Bay being home to a number of beekeepers, including some large-scale operations.

Taking up the job after finishing school last year, Kilarny is one of what he sees as a growing number of young people joining the industry. For Kilarny, the opportunity followed his history of school holiday work with the company.

“I’d been working in my school breaks for a couple of years and I always enjoyed it,” he says. “I hadn’t thought about the possibility of a fulltime job”. But when Kilarny missed out on an apprenticeship he was seeking and, shortly afterwards, was unexpectedly offered fulltime work with the bees, he jumped at it.

“It’s interesting work, and it’s fun,” he says. “Bees are such busy things and it’s incredible how much they do for such small creatures”. Every day, he says, brings something new to his growing knowledge of beekeeping and adds to his intrigue with the collective team work that takes place in a hive. The ways the bees communicate and work together are as intriguing to Kilarny as the golden honey they end up producing.

The waggle, a small dance bees perform to indicate a direction or distance to a food source, is one such example. “You can actually watch them doing it,” he says. “A bee will rear up and move in particular patterns. It’s a signal, it guides other bees to the food.”

Kilarny and his crew are one of several crews working for Golden Grove Apiaries, a family-run business with a history of being a leader in the capture of manuka honey on the East Cape. Specialising primarily in manuka honey means hives are moved into areas where manuka is the predominant vegetation, just as flowering begins – typically late spring or early summer.

“It’s a really busy time of the year for us,” Kilarny says. “Early mornings and, often, late nights.” He says each day will see crews heading to various parts of the East Cape with another load of hives. But while it may be the busiest time of the year, for Kilarny, it’s also his favourite.

“I like working outdoors with the bees at any time, but I love being around the ocean so travelling the East Cape every day is cool. It’s a bonus. It’s a pretty mean office,” he says.

The company also produces rewa rewa honey, with a similar process of relocating hives to rewa rewa dominant areas taking place in its flowering season.

“It’s a growing industry,” Kilarny says, though whether this is a good thing, he’s not sure. “We’re a small country and there’s only so much land. Beehives need a lot of space. You don’t want colonies of bees near colonies from another area because diseases from one colony can easily spread to another. It’s a risk.”

But for Kilarny, looking after Golden Grove’s colonies is a pleasure. It is, he says, “sweet 23as”.