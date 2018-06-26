Ag day calves excluded

OPOTIKI schools’ agricultural days will not feature calves this year in an effort to prevent Mycoplasma bovis reaching the Bay of Plenty.

Opotiki Schools Group Agricultural Club chairperson Catriona White said the decision to exclude calves had been unanimous.

“We felt that while it’s very disappointing for the children, we have to look out for the farmers.

“It’s the farmers’ livelihoods at risk so we have to respect that.

“We don’t want any risk at all of the disease being spread,” she said.

Mrs White said although calves were usually the biggest section in the events, she was hopeful children would be able to bring a goat or lamb instead.

The decision follows a request from Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers to ban calves from the annual event, hopefully for this year only.

Federated Farmers said in a statement it believed the action would help to minimise any possible risk of infection being transmitted between calves being transported to schools, and to avoid them coming into contact with calves that may have already contracted the disease.

“It is believed that until tracing is completed, it is still a potential risk,” the statement read.

“MPI (Ministry for Primary Industries) hopes to have this disease identified, tracked down to its source and eradication completed in the foreseeable future.”

Thornton School principal Shelley Bremner said farmers were grateful of the considerations from the schools.

“I spoke with one of those parents at the school and she pointed out why risk hundreds of cows for one year of calf club,” she said.

Mrs Bremner said she and Awakeri School principal Peter Fitzgerald had spoken on the issue recently and though some children would be disappointed by the decision, they hoped it would encourage them and others to consider bringing other animals instead.

“We are hoping it will increase our lamb and kid numbers this year. Already, a few children who traditionally have calves said they want to take a lamb or a goat, so hopefully it won’t affect our overall numbers too much. It’ll just be different,” she said.