AIMS Games history pus school in spotlight for movie

AN Opotiki school is being highlighted in a movie about a competition that has now gone to Olympic proportions.

A film team visited Opotiki Primary School on Thursday, interviewing principal Tony Howe, students and other staff members.

The team consisted of AIMS Games tournament director Vicki Semple, camera man James Turnbull and interviewer James Dunlop.

Mr Howe spoke about the school’s history with the AIMS Games, saying the students had competed in netball, indoor bowls and also golf during the past few years.

AIMS Games spokesman Jamie Troughton said the Road to the Anchor AIMS Games was a six-part interview series.

“It will be shown weekly in the build-up to the AIMS Games, which will be from September 9 to 14 in Tauranga,” he said.

The interviews were filmed during a month-long journey around New Zealand and the Pacific, showcasing the lengths the athletes go to in getting to the AIMS Games.

“This year, we will visit around 20 schools,” Mr Troughton said.

“We started last week in Tonga, where a badminton team and several swimmers are preparing for the AIMS Games.”

This year will be the 15th AIMS Games, with the games having started in 2004.

The film team was looking for inspirational stories of athletes going the extra mile.

Mr Troughton said Opotiki Primary had been attending the Anchor AIMS Games since 2006 and was the first school in Opotiki to attend.

“We were inspired by the amazing results their indoor bowls team in particular has been getting in recent years and wanted to showcase what can be achieved in a remote part of New Zealand by passionate staff and students,” he said.