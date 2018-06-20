Awatarariki submitters get 90 days to have say

THOSE who want to make a submission on Awatarariki plan change will have 90 days to make their points, rather than the typical 20 working days.

But Awatarariki Residents’ Association chairman Rick Whalley says it’s not good enough.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has applied to change the regional natural resources plan and Whakatane District Council wants to adapt the district plan, so that it can force 34 owners from their properties.

If approved, it will be the first time that a plan change has been used to force people from their land and there is no obligation under the legislation for the councils to compensate the displaced owners.

At this stage, the councils have not secured funding to pay for the properties, however, there are plans to request that the Government foots the bill.

In a press release, Whakatane District Council public affairs adviser Alexandra Pickles said the plan change had been publicly notified.

“To ensure that all interested parties have time to consider the plan change detail and prepare submissions, the councils have extended the submission timeframe from the statutory 20 working days to 90 days.

All submissions and evidence presented will be heard by expert independent commissioners, who will decide on the plan changes and any alterations required.”

Ms Pickles said the hearings were likely to be scheduled in early 2019, with decisions announced within two months.

She said that would then be followed by an appeal period, a mediation process for any appeals lodged and, potentially, an Environment Court hearing.

“Alongside the plan change processes, the Whakatane District Council has prepared a business case and acquisition strategy to support a managed retreat from the high-risk area.

“District council, regional council and government representatives are working together to identify options and potential funding sources for a managed retreat and property purchase package.”

Mr Whalley, however, said the Awatarariki Residents’ Association was disappointed that the councils were still intent on attaining a plan change to force them out, despite referring to it as a voluntary removal.

“We are deeply disappointed but not surprised that the Whakatane District Council is notifying this plan change.

“We had requested that it be put on hold so that we can work through a solution that is fair and equitable for all the affected residents living in the Awatarariki area.

“This path of action that the council has been going down has come at huge expense to ratepayers and is taking a huge toll on the health and wellbeing of the people who have been living under this stress for the last 13 years. Our human rights have been trampled on by this council.

“Although the event of 2005 was devastating, it is the council actions that have created ongoing trauma to residents, many of who, experienced the 2005 event.”

Mr Whalley said Awatarariki residents had been in a state of limbo since 2012 when council decided not to build a debris dam.

“People had been allowed back into their homes, rebuilt and improved their properties, new residents have bought homes in the area; all with full council knowledge and approval.

“People have invested their whole life savings into their homes, which technically, at this time, are worth nothing. People can’t raise loans, buy or sell, we don’t even know if we will have a roof over our heads.

“We stand by our view that the council has not done enough to adopt risk-minimisation strategies such as monitoring and maintaining the Awatarariki catchment or early warning systems that would reduce risk associated for this possible 200 to 500-year event, nor have they applied their approach in a fair manner across the district.”

He said the council’s reports were inconsistent, inaccurate, overly complex and should not be taken at face value.

“They have a singular agenda of removing residents from their homes.

“The council has commissioned report after report, with two new ones this year alone, to support their agenda. If the science that was applied to our area was applied across New Zealand, we would all be homeless.

“There are far more dangerous things than choosing to live in Matata. We urge everyone who owns their own home to come out and make a submission to this plan change notification. Wake up NZ, your homes could be next.”