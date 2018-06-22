Barrier restricts exit from land

A WHAKATANE woman whose family has owned a block of land on the edge of the Ohiwa Harbour says Whakatane District Council has made it almost impossible to exit the property safely.

Sheila Russell said her family had owned the property since 1982 but part of it had been cut off by the realignment of Wainui Road.

Previously, the old coach road had wound around the harbour, but it was realigned in sections and it cut through the Russells’ property, leaving an area isolated on the harbour’s edge.

Ms Russell said the family used the area on the harbour’s edge to camp at during the summer.

“The area isolated was accessed via a track entering on the western side and finally exiting on the east onto the [Wainui] Road. Without warning [the council] dug up a large pile of earth and trees from inside the exit and dumped it squarely in the exit point,” she said.

“Later the council created a massive Armco barrier across the exit and along the harbour’s edge. Now, the exit out requires driving directly into on-coming traffic.”

At the same time, the council has been undertaking a process to acquire the land beneath Wainui Road.

The Russell family has been required to pay rates on that section of land despite not having the use of it. Ms Russell said the family would sell the land to the council by consent, but it would require the amount that has been paid in rates to be returned.

She said an agreement was reached with the council for it to remove sections of the barrier and reinstate the exit, however, council transportation manager Martin Taylor, told her it would be done once the legislation to acquire the land was completed.

“The legislation is a completely separate issue to the installation of the barrier and must be treated as such.”

Mr Martin said the council had been carrying out road safety improvements along Wainui Road for several years.

“One of these projects was the installation of a crash barrier on a corner where a vehicle fell off the road and landed in the harbour.

“When the safety barrier was installed, there was nothing to indicate that the Russell family had used this as an exit point to the harbour-side area of their land, as it was blocked by a fallen tree. Some vegetation and the fallen tree had to be cleared to make way for the safety barrier installation.

“If there had been evidence of another access at the barrier location, the council would have contacted the Russells at the time to facilitate this in the barrier design.”

Mr Taylor said alongside this matter, the council had been progressing a legalisation process for sections of Wainui Road that were realigned in the 1970s but for which the Ministry of Works never completed the legalisation work.

“One of these sections of road is through land owned by the Russells, and the council has been actively working with them during the past year or more to complete the road legalisation requirements.

“The intended process is to legalise the road alignment by purchasing the section of the Russells’ land that it passes over, at a price which represents fair market value.

“A draft agreement was sent to the Russells some time ago and we await a response.

“In that agreement, the council has offered to relocate the safety barrier to allow access to this portion of the land. Any discussion about reimbursement of payments should be part of a negotiated settlement in relation to the road legalisation.”