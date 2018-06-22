Being a volunteer makes life richer

OPOTIKI St John Ambulance volunteer Sonia Green says working with the ambulance team is enriching her life.

Having signed up as an ambulance officer on the recommendation of a friend, Ms Green has been on the job for a bit more than 12 months.

“She used to tell me how much she loved it,” she said.

“After a while she suggested I join also, saying I had the perfect personality for it.”

Having lived in several places in the Eastern Bay, Ms Green has now been living in Opotiki for 13 years.

She said one of her observation shifts had taken place on the night that the cyclone was hitting the Eastern Bay, making for a memorable experience.

“The training has been great and I’m getting on with everybody,” Ms Green said.

“I absolutely love the job, I’m so pleased I started.”

Ms Green said becoming an ambulance officer had been rewarding “in ways I could not imagine, until you’re doing it”.

The ambulance station had become a second home, where she was meeting new friends.

“I have found a purpose since I started here.”

Ms Green said she does between three and five shifts per week and she said she has carried on the word-of-mouth recruiting drive.

“I have already suggested to people they should join as well.”