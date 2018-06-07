Big support for Big 3

HUNTERS and fishers turned out in force over Queen’s Birthday weekend for the Opotiki Big Three hunting competition.

With 44 teams of three, each competed to bring in the heaviest stag or boar, heaviest snapper and pheasant with the longest tail, but this year a capping system was introduced.

As the overall competition focuses on stags, boar, snapper and pheasants, additional prizes were open for the heaviest and longest of each individual catch.

“This year we added a cap on the big three, which worked great,” said organising committee member David McCallion.

The cap meant boars and stags over a set weight, or snapper and pheasant tails over a set length would be competing in the separate categories, instead of inclusion in the overall competition.

“It was really good to see everyone getting out there,” said Mr McCallion.

The overall first place winners of the weekend event were the members of team Full Boar, Kerry, Jack and Lincoln Connor.

In second place was Clawdad, comprising Lou Vipond, Morgan Vipond and Trent Smith.

Third place was the Goonies team, made up of Carl Sutherland, Sefton Prentice and Tee Kingi.

Temoana Tawhai bagged the biggest stag and was awarded the Shane Morris Memorial Trophy.

Lincoln Connor took the Harry Vipond Memorial Trophy for biggest boar, and Mason Loughlin took the Alex Loughlin Memorial Trophy for biggest tusk.

The Mike and Exia Edwards Trophy for biggest pheasant tail was awarded to Ian Tarei, while Wes Hampton took the Cookie Loughlin Memorial Trophy for the biggest snapper.

At the Sunday night prizegiving, the Opotiki Coastguard was presented with a $2500 contribution from the organisers of the Big Three, which president Paul Ericksen said would go towards fundraising for a new vessel and equipment.

