Camera club creates collages

WHAKATANE Camera Club members Mandy Hague and Maree Wills held a photography workshop on Saturday and Sunday last week at Te Koputu – Whakatane library and exhibition centre.

The two-day workshop was held in conjunction with the club’s View Point exhibition and was attended by nine people.

The aim was to create photo collages in the style popularised by English artist David Hockney in the 1980s. After a two-hour tutorial the attendees went off in groups and on their own to take their photos and, the following day, after the photos had been developed, the collages were created.

Mandy says they had some great results from the workshop and has plans for more workshops within the club.